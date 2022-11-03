Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 492,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,521. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $42.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

