Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.

AVK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

