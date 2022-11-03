Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.7% annually over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
AVK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 4,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.