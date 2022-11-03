Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Aflac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 406,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Aflac by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,749,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 391,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Aflac by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

