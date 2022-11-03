AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in AGCO by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.