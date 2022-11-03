AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading 0.2% Higher

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.80. 5,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

