AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.00

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.02), with a volume of 5482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.50 ($2.97).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.83. The firm has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 986.54.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

