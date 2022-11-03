Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and $850,042.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00241305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00066546 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026040 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

