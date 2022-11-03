Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.80 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $824,960.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134035 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00238271 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00067589 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

