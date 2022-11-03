Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $18.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.94. The company had a trading volume of 147,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,599. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day moving average is $244.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

