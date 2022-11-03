Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 200 ($2.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Airtel Africa Stock Up 1.8 %

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 118.10 ($1.37) on Monday. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 104.80 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

Airtel Africa Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

