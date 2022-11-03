Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $40,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4,714.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 76,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.