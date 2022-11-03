Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 164,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
