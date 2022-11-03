Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 164,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.32. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

