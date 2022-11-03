Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174,064 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 8.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,986,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $65.21. 1,001,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,068,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

