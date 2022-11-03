Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.
Alight Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 75,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Alight
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 594.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 2,533,863 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Alight by 14.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 281,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.