Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 75,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alight by 594.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 2,533,863 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Alight by 14.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,209,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after buying an additional 281,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

