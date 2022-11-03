Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Buys $200,770.50 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,470. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $713.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.19. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

