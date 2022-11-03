Alley Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $266.45. 18,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,380. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

