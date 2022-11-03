Alley Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.57. 18,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,396. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

