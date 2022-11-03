Alley Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,490. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

