AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

NYSE AB opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 74.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

