Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.33. Allogene Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 8,626 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 11.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $321,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.