Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 1,017,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,516. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

