Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $150.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.76. 140,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,099. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

