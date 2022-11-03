Alpha Finance Lab Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.82 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $136.20 million and $21.82 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.01649824 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005723 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023900 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00041453 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.16 or 0.01808701 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

