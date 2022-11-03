Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $549,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,455. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.