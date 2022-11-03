Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.0% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
