Alpha Omega Group Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF comprises about 3.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,056 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FAAR remained flat at $31.89 during trading hours on Thursday. 26,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,712. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

