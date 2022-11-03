Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 45,291 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,291 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $9,421,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,716. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

