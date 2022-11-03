Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,803 shares of company stock worth $17,940,206. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

