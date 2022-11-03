AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %

ALA opened at C$23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.05. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$23.37 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

AltaGas Company Profile

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at C$276,220.80.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.