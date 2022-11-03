AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.3 %
ALA opened at C$23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.05. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$23.37 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Insider Activity
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Articles
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.