Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

