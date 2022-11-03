Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.49. 2,076,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

