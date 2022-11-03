Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $35,190.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,783,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,187,367. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

