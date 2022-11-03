Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Amcor stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amcor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

