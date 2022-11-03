AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 55,801 shares.The stock last traded at $563.84 and had previously closed at $575.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 84.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 7.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.