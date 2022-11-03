American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 20,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,247,022 shares in the company, valued at $61,343,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

AAT opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

