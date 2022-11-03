American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

American States Water Stock Down 1.5 %

AWR stock opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.37. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.38.

Insider Activity at American States Water

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American States Water by 10.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

