American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.57-$9.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,878. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Tower by 46.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,469 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Tower by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 546,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 19.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 489,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 451,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,445,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

