American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 5,483 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $21,877.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,449,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,667.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,909.87.

American Well Stock Down 2.6 %

AMWL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 1,268,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,061. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

