AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at AMETEK

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

