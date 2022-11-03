Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $54,754.70 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

FOLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 224,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,571,000 after acquiring an additional 641,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

