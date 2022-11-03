Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. 10,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $640.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 807,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 481,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

