Amp Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $178.42 million and $7.44 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.90 or 0.31119191 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012154 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
