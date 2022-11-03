Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amplitude Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,108 shares of company stock valued at $493,451. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.