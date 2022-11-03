Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $4.00

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

