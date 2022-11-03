Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $33.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.