Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT at $33.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

