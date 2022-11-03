Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) recently:

10/31/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.15. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 130,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

