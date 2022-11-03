Analyzing MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -0.25% -22.87% 0.95% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MoneyGram International and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyGram International and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 0 2 0 0 2.00 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and Baosheng Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.79 -$37.90 million ($0.04) -263.75 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.03 -$6.75 million N/A N/A

Baosheng Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats Baosheng Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

