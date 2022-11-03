Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 140,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,084. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

