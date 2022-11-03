Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175,189 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Angi worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 3.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 74,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.70. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Angi Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

