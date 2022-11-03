ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANSYS Stock Down 4.5 %

ANSYS stock opened at $209.45 on Thursday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 23.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

